Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 622,725 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1,457.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,725 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $111,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $172.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $181.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

