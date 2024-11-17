Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 105,053 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $729,000.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $93.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.53.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

