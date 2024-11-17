Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 38,135 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,135 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $70,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Capital World Investors grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,149,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,700,000 after acquiring an additional 467,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,398,000 after purchasing an additional 321,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $33,765,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,199,000.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $151.50 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.28 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.52.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.18). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

