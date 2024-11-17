Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $4,974,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 485.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,785,000 after acquiring an additional 157,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV opened at $260.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.18 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

