Claro Advisors LLC Has $713,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 27.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Shares of ES opened at $61.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -182.17%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

