iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,279.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $59.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

