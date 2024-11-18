Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 638,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,773 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Repligen were worth $95,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 53.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 20.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $124.73 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -337.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

