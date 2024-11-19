Baron Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baron Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,772,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,275,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,621,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.08 and a 1 year high of $214.19. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.