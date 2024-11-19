First Turn Management LLC Acquires 121,849 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

First Turn Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 535,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,849 shares during the period. Enliven Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.2% of First Turn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Turn Management LLC’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 924 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,086,760. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $269,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,077,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,242,780.64. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,454 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELVN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

