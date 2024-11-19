TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 558,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 219,336.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 54,834 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.