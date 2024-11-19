Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 968,637 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 82,559 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of ALHC opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 108.69% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $692.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,483 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,840.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,108.26. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $63,807.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,789,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,136,987.46. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 515,507 shares of company stock worth $6,158,835. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

