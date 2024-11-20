8,200 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.20 and a 12 month high of $126.72. The firm has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

