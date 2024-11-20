Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,208 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,480,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,945,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

