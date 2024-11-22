Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.