Q1 EPS Forecast for Bio-Rad Laboratories Cut by Analyst

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report released on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $9.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.80.

Shares of BIO opened at $325.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.38 and its 200-day moving average is $315.33. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $262.12 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. This trade represents a 28.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. The trade was a 80.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

