Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells $59,170.08 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Kong Phan sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $59,170.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,896.40. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kong Phan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Kong Phan sold 190 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $3,822.80.

Confluent stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Confluent by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Confluent by 8.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Confluent by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

