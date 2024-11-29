Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Decreases By 83.3%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Subsea 7 Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. 1,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,753. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Subsea 7 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
About Subsea 7
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
