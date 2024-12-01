Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 184 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7,992.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after buying an additional 231,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,810,000 after buying an additional 220,105 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 77.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,032,000 after acquiring an additional 196,565 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $20,938,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $123.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $124.83.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

