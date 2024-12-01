MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFWW) Short Interest Down 18.6% in November

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 434,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIFWW opened at $0.00 on Friday. MSP Recovery has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

