MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFWW) Short Interest Down 18.6% in November

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 434,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
MSP Recovery Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LIFWW opened at $0.00 on Friday. MSP Recovery has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
MSP Recovery Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MSP Recovery
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.