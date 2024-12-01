Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 25,648 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 116.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 201.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 47.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

