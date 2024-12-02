First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ FLN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,872. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
