Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.22 and last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 288118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

In other Energizer news, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $108,233.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,401.15. This trade represents a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin Vauth sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $155,311.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,827 shares in the company, valued at $374,998.32. The trade was a 29.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,860 shares of company stock valued at $334,694. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Energizer by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

