iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 32,711 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,582,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 119,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 227,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,075,000 after buying an additional 48,072 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

