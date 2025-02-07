Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $11.72 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after purchasing an additional 734,412 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,774,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $126,250,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $228.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.92.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

