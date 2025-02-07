SMART Wealth LLC Purchases 22,663 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SMART Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.2% of SMART Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JEPI stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

