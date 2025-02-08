Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 100,443 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,443 shares during the period. Acadia Realty Trust makes up about 1.0% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 422.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 260.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

