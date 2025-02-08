Advisors Preferred LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,749 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.30 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

