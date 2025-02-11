ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Issues Earnings Results

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.
ams-OSRAM Stock Up 1.4 %
AMSSY opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. ams-OSRAM has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $13.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
