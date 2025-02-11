BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 152,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 130,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 26.91. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

