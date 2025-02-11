iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $134.38 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.42 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.98.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.