Shaker Investments LLC OH Cuts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 16,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNST. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

