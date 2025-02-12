Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 108,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 29,870 shares.The stock last traded at $121.47 and had previously closed at $119.90.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average of $112.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

