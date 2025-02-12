Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.47 and last traded at C$19.80, with a volume of 41104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

CHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.80 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.50 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.14.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

