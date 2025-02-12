iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 873,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 402,943 shares.The stock last traded at $38.82 and had previously closed at $38.63.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI France ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 442,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 256,799 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 393,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,902,000 after buying an additional 27,137 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,759,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 270,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

