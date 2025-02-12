ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.43 ($0.06). 4,153,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 19,996,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £18.45 million, a PE ratio of -443.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.99.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
