CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 368,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 117,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price target on CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Kevin John Brewer purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,565,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,800. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

