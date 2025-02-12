Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Declines By 89.1%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the January 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of BHAT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 134,294,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,090,000. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.