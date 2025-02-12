Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Declines By 89.1%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the January 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of BHAT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 134,294,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,090,000. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.45.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile
