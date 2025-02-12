Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,200 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the January 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,091,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
