Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,200 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the January 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,091,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 453,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,346 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 246,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $572,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.