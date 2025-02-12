Short Interest in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Decreases By 99.8%

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the January 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aclarion Stock Up 11.7 %

NASDAQ ACON traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 703,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. Aclarion has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $661.63.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACON. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aclarion from $502.50 to $435.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclarion in a report on Friday, December 13th.

About Aclarion

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.