Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.780-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $372.0 million-$412.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.5 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEIS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.89.

Shares of AEIS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.17. 323,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $130.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,878.24. This trade represents a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

