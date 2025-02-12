Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-1.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,980. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 102.61%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

