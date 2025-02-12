Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 578,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 197,332 shares.The stock last traded at $46.69 and had previously closed at $46.66.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,887,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,480,000 after acquiring an additional 593,167 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,544,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 216.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 415,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,071,000 after purchasing an additional 284,064 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,850,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,748,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.