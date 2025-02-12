Short Interest in iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Declines By 72.1%

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 123,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381. iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

