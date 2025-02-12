Short Interest in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Declines By 71.2%

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the January 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Price Performance

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 427,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,068. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 152.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 83,204 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

