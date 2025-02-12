Short Interest in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Declines By 71.2%

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the January 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Price Performance
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 427,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,068. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares AAA CLO Active ETF
About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
