Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.350-3.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Baird R W raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Get Ventas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.98. 3,215,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,319. Ventas has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of -352.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,058.76%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.