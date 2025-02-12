NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Shares Up 6.7% – Here’s Why

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 1,716 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

NEXON Stock Up 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company’s PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

