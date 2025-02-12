Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ) Trading Down 8.8% – Here’s Why

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 25,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of C$8.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49.

About Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Hombre Muerto North lithium brine project covering approximately 3,287 hectares in 6 mining concessions located in Salta Province, Argentina.

