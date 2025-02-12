Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 49,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Vicinity Centres Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.