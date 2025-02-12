Analyzing Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) & Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Complete Solaria and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Complete Solaria 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Complete Solaria presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 279.75%. Atomera has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.08%. Given Complete Solaria’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than Atomera.

This table compares Complete Solaria and Atomera”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Complete Solaria $87.62 million 1.33 -$269.55 million N/A N/A Atomera $550,000.00 452.63 -$19.79 million ($0.70) -12.36

Atomera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Complete Solaria.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Complete Solaria and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Complete Solaria -321.32% N/A -136.87% Atomera -2,773.11% -104.98% -82.54%

About Complete Solaria



Complete Solaria, Inc. provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions. It offers its products and services through third party sales partners. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Atomera



Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

