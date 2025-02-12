TransUnion (TRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect TransUnion to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.5 %

TransUnion stock opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $313,573.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,312.84. The trade was a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,568,076.80. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,218 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

